Jordan Spieth set to make cut at Players after errant drive hits fan who saved it from going in water

Jordan Spieth approached the ninth hole (his 18th) at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on Friday in jeopardy of missing the cut, and then sliced his drive toward the water.

All hope was lost, until a miracle happened — his errant drive hit a fan in front of the water and wound up rolling right smack in the middle of the fairway.

A wet shot would have pretty much guaranteed he missed the cut, as he would have had to drop two and take three back at the tee box on the par-5. Instead, he eagled to get to even on the tournament, with the projected cut at 2-over.

Spieth’s approach shot missed the green, but he was able to chip in to end his round.

Spieth shot a 3-over 75, so it by no means was a great round, but it certainly was a nice ending that will let him see the weekend and a payday afterwards.

TPC Sawgrass has generally not been kind to Spieth over his professional career. In his first appearance at the Players Championship in 2014, he finished tied for fourth, but from 2015 to 2021, he missed the cut five times, finished T41 in 2018 and T48 in 2021. The tournament did not take place in 2020.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson lead the way at 8-under. Defending champion Cameron Smith has since defected to LIV Golf, so he is barred from participating.