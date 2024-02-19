Jordan Spieth’s disqualification over scorecard roils golf fans: ‘Dumbest rule in all of sports’

Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour winner, missed out on a potential 14th win as he was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational on Friday after he signed for the wrong score.

Spieth owned up to the infraction, but several names in the sports world came to his defense.

Longtime caddie Kip Henley, retired NHL referee Tim Peel, golfer Ted Purdy and beach volleyball pro Ty Looms all weighed in on the rule on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Another benchmark in the dumbest rule in all of sports,” Henley wrote.

“Is this the stupidest thing. Almost every shot is televised. Cmon #PGA you’re living in the dark ages!” Peel wrote.

“The @PGATOUR is the most outdated league ever. With all the modern technology, and man power, they can’t even keep score?” Loomis wrote.

Purdy, a member of the PING Tour, shared his own experience.

“There isn’t a worse feeling in professional golf. It is very expensive and embarrassing. I did it twice on @PGATOUR. One of the times I got me and my Amateur partner, Herb @Kohler, DQ’d at @attproam … Herb forgave me, but I still haven’t forgiven myself.”

Spieth bogeyed the par-3 fourth hole at the southern California course, but it was written down that he had a par.

The 29-year-old shot a 2-over 73 on the day — not a 72 like the card said — putting him at 3-under for the tournament. Spieth shot a 66 in the first round, putting himself in good position.

TIGER WOODS ‘DISAPPOINTED’ AFTER WITHDRAWING FROM GENESIS INVITATIONAL DUE TO ILLNESS

Normally, someone a golfer is paired with, a “marker,” will keep score for that golfer.

The USGA and R&A define a marker as “the person responsible for entering a player’s score on the player’s scorecard and for certifying that scorecard.” The rule also states that the marker “may be” a player, although it almost always is.

It is that golfer’s responsibility to make sure the scores are correct. Spieth was paired with Patrick Cantlay, who owned a five-shot lead at 13-under at that time, and Tom Kim. Spieth and Cantlay have participated in numerous Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups together as American teammates.

Spieth was 10 shots back of Cantlay when he was disqualified, but he was well within the 1-over cutline.

Spieth apologized to the fans who came out to Riviera to see him play.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA,” he wrote on X.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.