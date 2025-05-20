Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick engagement rumors swirl amid new report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Jordon Hudson-Bill Belichick saga took another wild twist Tuesday when a report revealed she has told at least one person they are engaged to be married.

The bombshell revelation was a small nugget in The New York Times’ profile of Hudson, who has risen from champion cheerleading coach to being in a relationship with one of the most famous men in football of this generation.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hudson for comment.

The first notion of the two considering marriage was broached in Page Six. A report from the gossip outlet said the two “discussed marriage,” which wasn’t “out of the question.”

The report added at the time that Hudson didn’t “put any pressure on Bill at all to propose, and she feels like it will happen when and if the time is right.”

The two were first publicly linked last year, three years after meeting on a flight. They apparently had gotten more serious after his breakup from Linda Holliday in 2022.

Belichick, 73, attended a cheer competition last year in support of Hudson. Afterward, she attended Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June, shortly before reports surfaced she and Belichick had been dating.

Hudson was by Belichick’s side at the NFL Honors in February.

The relationship was put under the microscope in recent weeks when Hudson shut down a question during a CBS interview about how the two met. It sparked dueling statements from Belichick and CBS about the question being asked.

Hudson, 24, appeared in the Miss Maine USA pageant and finished second runner-up.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.