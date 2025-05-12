Jordon Hudson falls short at Miss Maine USA pageant as she appears to send message to haters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordon Hudson came up just short in the Miss Maine USA pageant on Sunday, finishing in third place in the competition with her boyfriend Bill Belichick reportedly looking on in the crowd.

The 24-year-old, representing Hancock, surged to the final day of the competition over the weekend. She was named one of the top-10 finalists on Saturday. She won the “style” portion of the event and, on Sunday, positioned herself to be within the final five competitors.

She participated in the interview portion of the event and appeared to take a shot at detractors amid a turbulent few weeks after the disastrous CBS interview in which she shut down a question to Belichick on how the two met.

Hudson was asked how she was doing before launching into her answer.

“I’m feeling an immense amount of pride right now,” she said via Mass Live. “I hope anyone who’s watching this finds the strength to push through whatever it is that they’re going through and embodies that hate never wins.”

When asked what moment in life she would want to go back to, Hudson said she wished she could be transported back to her family’s fishing boat.

“I think about this often because there’s a mass exodus for fishermen occurring in the rural areas of Maine, and I don’t want to see more fishermen leave this place,” she said. “As your next Miss Maine USA, I would make a point to go to communities … to go into the government and advocate for these people so that they don’t have to think about these memories as a past moment.”

Hudson has been a champion for Maine fishermen. She thanked President Donald Trump and Maine Sen. Susan Collins as the administration renegotiated the Maine Sea Grant funding.

Hudson was caught up in another report on Friday. Journalist Pablo Torre said, citing sources, that she was barred from North Carolina’s athletics facilities and football field.

The school refuted the report.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University,” the school said.