Jordon Hudson makes fun of Bill Belichick’s age in social media post amid engagement rumors

Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson made light of the couple’s 48-year age difference in a social media post on Wednesday.

Hudson shared a photo on her Instagram story of them sitting at a table with a focus on a container of “Old Bay” spice. She captioned the photo “Old Bay with my old bae.” Belichcik is 73.

The playful Instagram caption comes just days after The New York Times reported that Hudson has told at least one person that she and Belichick are engaged to be married.

The first notion of the two considering marriage was broached in Page Six . A report from the gossip outlet said the two “discussed marriage,” which wasn’t “out of the question.”

The report added at the time that Hudson didn’t “put any pressure on Bill at all to propose, and she feels like it will happen when and if the time is right.”

The couple has been a lightning rod of controversy in recent weeks after an interview on CBS Sunday Morning that saw Hudson forbid Belichick from answering a question about how the couple met. The interview was part of a promotional tour for Belichick’s new book, “The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football.” At times during the conversation, Hudson was accused of attempting to assert her control.

Hudson also faced criticism over her reported involvement in North Carolina losing out on the opportunity to be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” According to The Athletic, Hudson played an “instrumental role” in HBO pulling the plug on the potential production of the UNC-focused docuseries.

The report also noted that Hudson had asked to be “heavily involved with the project.”

Belichick has been publicly linked to the 24-year-old Hudson since 2023. In a statement released after the CBS interview, Belichick said he met Hudson on a flight in 2021.