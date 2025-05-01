Jordon Hudson’s former classmate ‘unsurprised’ by ‘controlling tendencies’ over Bill Belichick

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A classmate of Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of Bill Belichick, spoke out after a controversial interview with the UNC head football coach made waves on social media.

And, according to the anonymous source, Hudson’s behavior was anything but unusual.

The Nauset Regional High School classmate, from Eastham, Mass., revealed to the New York Post that they were not surprised by Hudson’s actions during Belichick’s interview with CBS News, where she shut down a question about how the two had met.

“That is exactly how she is,” the source reportedly said. “We are so unsurprised by this. None of us are shocked. We think it is hilarious.”

“Everyone who knows her is so unsurprised by this. This is totally something she would do,” the person continued.

Belichick appeared on “CBS News Sunday Morning” over the weekend to promote his new book, in which he described Hudson as his “creative muse.” According to one report, Hudson interrupted on several occasions, including shutting down the question about how they met, and even stormed off at one point, delaying the interview by around 30 minutes.

“Everyone who knows Jordon is not shocked by this information at all. And even the way she acted in that interview,” the classmate told the Post. “That was so her.”

“That’s exactly how she acted in high school, stomping around. She was very controlling of when [Hudson and her high-school boyfriend] were dating. The controlling tendencies are still there.”

Belichick released a statement in response to the backlash he and Hudson received.

“I agreed to speak with ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football.’ Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” he said.

Belichick added that he was “surprised” about getting the questions about his relationship and that when Hudson stepped in, she was doing her job. He went on to accuse CBS of creating a “false narrative” with so-called “selectively edited clips.”

CBS responded, disagreeing with Belichick’s version of events.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” the company said. “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”