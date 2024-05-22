Jordyn Woods, girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns, takes jab at Nuggets after T-Wolves’ Game 7 win

The Minnesota Timberwolves took down the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets in a win-or-go-home Game 7 Sunday, and one WAG of the Wolves decided to rub some salt in Denver’s wound.

Jordyn Woods, the 26-year-old model girlfriend of T-Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, showcased her admiration on Instagram for her significant other and the entire Minnesota team after a 98-90 victory in Game 7 on the road.

“Western Conference Finals!!! Are you kidding me!?!? Couldn’t be happier for this team and most importantly Karl. He has over come so much adversity to get to the point in his career, let alone knee surgery earlier this season. I am so proud and in awe of him. This is your moment!” Woods captioned photos of her and Towns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The jab at the Nuggets came in her Instagram story, where she posted a picture of a warning sign in reference to the altitude in Denver that said, “Low Oxygen.” She captioned the picture, “Goodbye Denver,” with a crying face emoji.

It’s not new for the loved ones of athletes to share their feelings about games, especially when it comes to playoff victories.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has done it numerous times, including when she trolled the Cincinnati Bengals after the Chiefs beat them two AFC championships ago.

NBA CONFERENCE FINALS PREVIEW: WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO IN THE EAST AND WEST

“Cancun on 3,” she tweeted on Jan. 29, 2023, with a peace sign emoji, which mocked a tweet from then-Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, who posted the same thing after Cincy defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Woods was at Ball Arena in Denver to watch Towns and the Timberwolves get the job done, and she did so in custom stiletto heels with Minnesota’s logo and Towns’ No. 32.

Woods and Towns have been together four years.

Towns played a vital role in the Timberwolves moving on in the playoffs, dropping 23 points with 12 rebounds. He also had two assists.

Production like this from Towns will go a long way in a Western Conference finals matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, who have a dynamic duo in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Woods is sure to be following as Towns pursues a chance to play in the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wolves and Mavericks tip off Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.