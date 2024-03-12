Josh Allen is ‘in love’ with Hailee Steinfeld, Bills teammate Dion Dawkins says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen may not say it out loud, but his left tackle Dion Dawkins will say it for him: He’s in love.

Dawkins, who signed a multi-year extension to remain Allen’s blindside protector in Buffalo, made an appearance on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams and guest, former Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan, on Tuesday, where he discussed the infamous Paris moment where Allen split his pants.

Within his explanation for it, Dawkins dropped what he feels his teammate is going through right now.

“I think it’s moreso Josh is in like a new realm of clothing,” Dawkins said regarding what Allen was wearing in Paris last week. “I think he has this new girl, and his new girl is opening his horizons to different types of clothing that he’s not used to.

“So Josh might be the Lululemon guy, or one of those stretchy pants guys, so every day it’s stretchy. Now, he’s getting in some clean cut, stitched stuff, and now when you’re stitched a little bit, you’re gonna pop through that jawn.”

Adams added some context of her own, saying she had a conversation with Allen at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, where the Pro Bowl signal caller said, “You think I dress myself?” after getting a compliment on his outfit.

“You know your quarterback, man,” Dawkins responded. “I know Josh, and Josh is not a product of his environment. Josh is in love. Josh is in love, so if his girl is shopping, and she’s like, ‘Josh, try these on,’ Josh is going to say, ‘All right, I’ll try these on.’”

Allen caught some heat when video initially showed him rushing ahead of Steinfeld in Paris, though no one knew that he was having a wardrobe malfunction at the time. He had a jacket tied around his waist.

“My pants ripped at dinner,” he wrote in an X post. “Didn’t want cheeks out…I love Paris.”

Allen and Steinfeld, an actress and singer, have been connected since May 2023. However, their relationship has not been publicly confirmed by either of them, making Dawkins’ “love” comment very interesting.

Dawkins made news of his own on Monday during day one of the NFL’s legal free agency tampering period. He teased that he was going to be released by the Bills on social media just moments before it was announced he was signing a three-year extension worth $60.5 million.

