Josh Giddey’s agent fired for criticizing BLM Chicago’s pro-Palestinian post: report

Josh Giddey’s agent, Daniel Moldovan, was reportedly fired from his role as an executive vice president at the Octagon agency for speaking out against a viral pro-Palestinian post.

Moldovan criticized the pro-Palestinian post that made the rounds on the internet through BLM Chicago’s X account, formerly Twitter, that was also shared on Instagram.

The since-deleted post from Oct. 10 was a figure paragliding with a Palestinian flag with the caption “I STAND WITH PALESTINE.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A community note pointed out that over 260 people were killed by Hamas terrorists in paragliders at the Tribe of Nova music festival in southern Israel three days prior.

“72 hours after terrorists paraglided into a music festival and slaughtered 260 young people. This is how BLM chose to symbolize where their support lies,” Moldovan is said to have written. “F— BLM and anybody who supports them.”

Octagon told journalist Ethan Strauss that Moldovan’s remarks were “divisive, disparaging, and corrosive” and “do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

“We immediately launched an investigation into the reported incident. It was determined that Daniel’s comments and actions were in gross violation of our policies that are in place to protect the longstanding integrity of the company, its employees and clients, and we promptly terminated his employment,” the agency said.

“Octagon does not discourage political discourse, as long as it’s done in a positive and constructive manner. Divisive and disparaging language, and hate speech toward any people or communities, goes against our company values and policies,” they added.

FORMER NBA STAR CHANDLER PARSONS DISHES ADVICE FOR YOUNG PLAYERS AMID JOSH GIDDEY ALLEGATIONS

Neither Moldovan nor Octagon responded to requests for comment.

RealGM currently lists Giddey as a client of Moldovan’s, where he is still named as an Octagon employee.

Giddey is currently under investigation by both the NBA and police over accusations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Giddey, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was accused last week in a since-deleted post on social media of having an improper relationship with an underage girl. According to The Associated Press, an anonymous social media user alleged that a girl seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Oklahoma City Thunder star has declined comment, but has played in each of the team’s last two games.