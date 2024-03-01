Josh Harris’ involvement at NFL Combine may remind Commanders fans of previous owner: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris understands how important the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft is to his franchise, especially after he and his ownership group paid $6 billion to buy it.

Because of the importance of the pick, Harris is present in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine, where he’s reportedly sitting in on prospect interviews, specifically with quarterbacks, according to ESPN.

Harris has reportedly sat in on all six interviews the team has had with the top quarterback prospects in this draft, which points to where the Commanders want to go with that pick.

However, it has always been expected the Commanders would be taking one of the top quarterbacks in the draft when it’s their turn on the clock in Detroit, the host site of this year’s festivities.

Harris’ role in the interviews is unusual compared to other NFL owners. Usually, a team’s GM and front office contingent travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to do combine evaluations. But Harris is clearly showing he wants to be hands-on, especially if it means his team is picking its next franchise quarterback.

That makes sense for Harris considering this pick will likely be the next face of the franchise — for better or worse.

But Commanders fans have nightmares of a hands-on owner. Previous owner Dan Snyder, the man Harris bought the team from, was the same type of owner.

Former Washington head coach Jon Gruden admitted Snyder “would come in off his yacht and make the pick” in the draft.

The Commanders have a lot to work on, especially considering the NFLPA report cards that came out ranking them last in the league following a player survey. Ownership got a “B” ranking, but its “treatment of families’ ranked as an F-, as did its “locker room” and “training room.”

But the product on the field is what matters most for team owners, and Harris wants to know whether he should be taking USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels — the projected top three picks in the draft — at No. 2 overall.

The Chicago Bears own the first overall pick in the draft and are expected to take a quarterback.