Josh Jacobs criticism of Raiders resurfaces as NFL training camp looms: ‘Y’all cool with losing?’

Running back Josh Jacobs had some personal success during his five-year stint with the Raiders franchise.

But, the 2022 NFL rushing champion still moved on from Las Vegas and signed a four-year deal with the Green Bay Packers in March. Jacobs has been outspoken about his experience with the Raiders and recently suggested the organization is haunted by a losing culture.

“Coming from Alabama, I went to a championship every year I was there. I remember coming to the league and losing my first game, and I was mad and not talking to nobody. A vet came up to me and was like, ‘This is the NFL. You’re going to lose.’ I’m like, ‘So y’all cool with losing?’ It was so different.”

Jacobs grew accustomed to winning during his time playing at Alabama, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship following the 2017 regular season.

He said his desire to win football games factored into his decision to leave the only NFL franchise he had ever played for.

“That went (into) me leaving,” Jacobs said during an appearance on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast.

Jacobs only experienced one winning season with the Raiders when interim coach Rich Bisaccia led the team to a 10-7 finish and a playoff berth.

Jacobs also voiced the frustration some of his teammates felt after working hard, but consistently coming up short in the win column.

“Then, the most frustrating thing about it all, you’ve got me, and Tae (Davante Adams) and Maxx (Crosby). You’ve got guys who come in every day and work hard, and you don’t get the results. … You’ll be close every year, but (we’re) not winning. You want me to come back on a discount and lose? I don’t know how I feel about that.”

Earlier this month, Jacobs pointed to the stability within the Packers organization when he spoke to Fox News Digital about his departure from the Raiders.

“I would say one of the main reasons was just the certainty of what I’m gonna get,” he explained. “There’s already a lot of structure, there’s already a lot of stuff in place. Having another new head coach over there [in Las Vegas], my fourth head coach while I was there, I never felt like there was any stability.”

The Packers open training camp next week. Green Bay travels to Brazil in September to open the 2024 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

