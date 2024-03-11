Josh Jacobs, Packers agree to deal after standout tenure with Raiders: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Green Bay Packers reportedly added another weapon for their backfield on Monday.

The Packers and star running back Josh Jacobs agreed to a deal, the NFL Network reported.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Jacobs with the No. 24 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft after he had a standout career at Alabama. He quickly became one of the top rushers in the league.

He was second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after he ran for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season. He didn’t take his foot off the gas pedal in 2020 as he ran for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jacobs put together a career year in 2022 with an NFL-leading 1,653 rushing yards to go along with 12 scores on the ground. He was an All-Pro for the first time and a Pro Bowler for the second time.

Last offseason, the Raiders used the franchise tag on Jacobs as he pursued a lucrative long-term extension from the team. That never came to fruition and he signed his tender before the start of the season.

Jacobs played in 13 games and ran for 805 yards and six touchdowns.

It was thought at first that the Raiders would have been with Aaron Jones but ESPN reported the plan is for the Packers to cut Jones.

Green Bay will now have an added weapon in the backfield for Jordan Love.

