Josh Jacobs signs deal with Raiders, ending holdout

The Las Vegas Raiders will have the leading rusher from 2022 in their backfield to start the 2023 NFL season.

Josh Jacobs, who has been holding out during training camp, has agreed to a deal, the Raiders announced in a press release.

The deal is a one-year contract that could be worth up to $12 million, according to NFL Network.

Jacobs has been holding out after the two sides failed to reach a long-term agreement in July, refusing to sign a $10.091 million franchise tag.

Jacobs confirmed the news on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing in 2022, gaining 1,653 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns. He played in all 17 games last season and played in 15 games in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Raiders are entering a new era after releasing Derek Carr in February. Las Vegas signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in March.

One of the main topics of conversations this NFL offseason has been the reluctance of teams to pay running backs, even highly successful ones like Jacobs.

New York Giants running Saquon Barkley also failed to reach a long-term agreement, settling for a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with a $2 million signing bonus in July.

“The reality of it is, I mean, one, I kind of just followed my heart,” Barkley said after day two of camp in East Rutherford, N.J. “Obviously, I heard what everyone was saying in the news and on social media, but I kind of just followed my heart. And then you’ve got to look at it from a business point, from a business view. I felt like, ‘What’s the best thing that I can do?’

“Some people may agree or disagree with this, to sit out or sit in, and I feel like for this year specifically, the best thing that I can do for myself would be coming back, going out there and play the game that I love, playing for my teammates, doing something that I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid.”

“Obviously, I know what’s going on with the running back situation and me being tagged and the value of the running back continually going down. The only way that I feel like that’s going to change is someone has to make it change. God willing, hopefully I can be one of the people to do it.”

Veteran running back Dalvin Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June following four straight Pro Bowl seasons. Cook signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets last week.

