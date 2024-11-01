Juan Soto receives interest from numerous teams within hours of losing World Series: report

The Juan Soto sweepstakes is officially underway.

The end of the World Series officially marked the beginning of the offseason, meaning Soto is now a free agent and is no longer listed on the New York Yankees’ roster.

Having turned 26 less than a week age and putting up numbers hardly ever seen, there is no question Soto is the most coveted free agent of all time.

According to the New York Post, eight teams checked in with Soto’s camp “with interest” within just two hours of the Yankees losing the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That number had reached 11 by Thursday morning.

Soto once turned down a 15-year, $440 million deal while he was with the Washington Nationals, in case you are looking for a baseline.

After the loss Wednesday night, he said he is open to all 30 teams.

“I feel like every team has the same opportunities when I go into free agency. I don’t want to say anyone has an advantage because, at the end of the day, we’re gonna look at what they have and how much they want me,” Soto said.

The All-Star outfielder, who is represented by Scott Boras, had perhaps his best season hitting in front of potential former teammate Aaron Judge in his possible lone season with the Yanks. Soto belted a career-high 41 homers, his 109 RBI were one shy of tying a career high and his .569 OPS was the highest he has posted in a non-shortened season.

He also hit .327/.469/.633 in the postseason and hit the ALCS-winning home run.

Soto is a four-time All-Star whose 769 walks before turning 26 are, by far, the most in MLB history. Among players who played 500-plus games before turning 26, Soto’s .953 OPS is 14th all-time, and everyone ahead of him, aside from Mike Trout, who is still active, is a Hall of Famer.

Soto will undoubtedly set the record for the largest contract ever given to a position player. That number currently belongs to Trout at $426.5 million.

The only questions are who will sign him, what will his average annual value be (Judge’s $40 million is the position player record) and will he beat Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million for overall value.

