Juan Soto says he’d love to play with Shohei Ohtani as free agency looms

New York Yankees All-Star Juan Soto is already playing with one American League MVP, but he wants to play with another in his career if given the option.

Soto was among the star-studded group in Arlington, Texas, on Monday during the MLB All-Star media availability. After one reporter referenced LeBron James and Steph Curry playing on the same team for the first time this summer, Soto was asked which MLB player he would like to play on the same team with one day.

After a quick thought, he knew the answer.

“[Shohei] Ohtani would be one of the best. Now, he went to the NL, I went to the AL. So, it’s been a little tricky, but definitely Ohtani would be one of them.”

While Soto was traded to the Yankees this offseason from the San Diego Padres, Ohtani was inking a massive $700 million deal to spend the next 10 years in Los Angeles with the Dodgers.

However, what is significant about this question for Soto is his impending free agency, as many are wondering where the 25-year-old slugger will land after the 2024 season.

Of course, Yankees fans do not want to think about Soto leaving the Bronx anytime soon. The AL MVP who he plays with now, Aaron Judge, is once again on track to win the award as the Yankees find themselves well in the postseason hunt.

While they have the ability to sign him now as a Scott Boras client, it is almost certain at this point that Soto will be testing the free agent waters before a possible return to pinstripes.

Would the Dodgers be willing to shell out another lucrative deal for an MLB All-Star? They already have so many on the payroll in Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts to name a few. “La La Land” has been spoiled with some of the best talent baseball has to offer, and their record shows that as well.

However, despite Ohtani’s giant deal, the Dodgers only have the sixth-highest payroll in MLB thanks to some details in that contract, among others. The Yankees, meanwhile, are second-highest, while the New York Mets, another team rumored to want Soto in a bad way, are the highest in the league.

Soto seems to be enjoying himself right now with the Yankees, though they have been on a cold streak of late entering the All-Star break. While he certainly wants to cash in, and he will garner a huge contract no matter where he lands, Soto also wants to build his trophy case. He already has a World Series ring with the Washington Nationals.

Time will eventually tell where he lands, but perhaps he has his sights set on the West Coast yet again after his Ohtani mention.

