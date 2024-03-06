Judge dismisses domestic battery charges against Colts tight end Drew Ogletree

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Charges stemming from a domestic battery case involving Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree have been dismissed, according to court documents.

Ogletree, 25, was arrested in December and was facing two felony charges, including domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

A woman claimed the NFL player “body slammed” her to the ground while he alleged that he pushed her during a fight, according to the Indy Star.

He was arrested just days later, but on Monday state prosecutors filed a motion in Hendricks County to dismiss the charges, including a no-contact order.

Court records showed Judge Stephenie LeMay-Luken dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning the case can not be refiled.

“Andrew has always maintained his innocence and he has been fully exonerated,” Ogletree’s agent, Brian Hamilton, said in a statement, via ESPN.

“Andrew would like to thank the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office and the Avon Police Department for their professionalism and their never-ending pursuit of the truth.

“Additionally, Andrew deeply appreciates his family, friends and fans who stood by him during these proceedings. Finally, Andrew is forever grateful to his attorneys who believed in his innocence and fought tirelessly for today’s result.”

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that despite the legal matters being settled, Ogletree remains on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List as the matter is still being reviewed by the league.

