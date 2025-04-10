Justice Department uncovers thousands of ‘intimate’ photos and videos during ex-Michigan coach hacking probe

The Justice Department’s investigation into Matt Weiss, the former Baltimore Ravens and Michigan assistant football coach accused of hacking into the personal accounts of more than 2,000 college athletes, uncovered that the ex-coach stole thousands of “candid and intimate” photos and videos.

The revelation came during a court filing in a lawsuit against Weiss and the university after lawyers representing the victims in this case shared an email from the Justice Department’s Mega Victim Case Assistance Program.

“Thousands of candid, intimate photographs and videos have been seized from the defendant’s electronic devices and from his cloud storage accounts,” the email read, via The Associated Press. “Many show victims naked. Some show victims engaged in explicit sexual acts.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The filing came weeks after Weiss pleaded not guilty to a 24-count federal indictment. The charges were announced last month — more than two years after Weiss, 42, was fired from his coaching position under Harbaugh after an investigation into the alleged crimes.

According to the indictment, Weiss “gained unauthorized access to student athlete databases of more than 100 colleges and universities that were maintained by a third-party vendor.” He then allegedly downloaded personal information and data of more than 150,000 athletes and, from there, was able to access the information of more than 2,000 athletes, including access to their social media, email and cloud storage.

Weiss predominantly targeted women, prosecutors said.

CHARGERS’ JIM HARBAUGH ‘DISTURBED’ BY HACKING ALLEGATIONS AGAINST FORMER MICHIGAN ASSISTANT COACH

Weiss spent more than a decade coaching in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens in various roles before he left following the 2020 season to coach under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. He was fired in 2023 during an investigation into the alleged crimes.

Weiss is accused of committing the alleged crimes from 2015 to January 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weiss is facing 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft. He is facing a maximum of five years imprisonment for each of the unauthorized access charges and up to two years for each count of identity theft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.