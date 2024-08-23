Justin Fields: ‘I’ve shown what I can do’ to be Steelers’ starting quarterback

When the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Justin Fields in a trade, they already had another quarterback in the room.

The Steelers got Fields from Chicago, which had the rights to Caleb Williams, about a week after the Steelers signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

Fields arrived as the likely backup, but with just over two weeks until their season begins, head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to name a starting quarterback.

Fields is just one of three quarterbacks ever to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson. But his passing stats are less impressive.

However, Fields says he’s done enough to win the job.

“I think I’ve shown what I can do,” Fields told reporters Thursday. “I think the time that I did have with the [first team] practicing in training camp, I think that went well. I think we grew a lot each and every day. But, at the end of the day, it’s not up to me. I mean, I’m just going to come in here every day, each and every day, the same person, being a leader for this team and work my butt off, and everything else will be handled.”

“I try to not think about stuff that I can’t control,” Fields added. “I try to just think about the stuff that I can control. So, I can’t control whether or not I’m going to be named the starter. I can control how I come in every day, how I work every day and how I treat my teammates and every day.”

The Bears drafted Williams after acquiring the Carolina Panthers‘ first-round selection and Carolina finished with the worst record in the league.

As a starter, Fields is 10-28 while completing 60.3% of his passes for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns, 30 interceptions and 11 fumbles lost.

The good news for Tomlin is it simply may not matter. The Steelers haven’t finished under .500 since 2003.

Pittsburgh concludes its preseason Saturday, and Wilson will get the start.

