Justin Fields posts farewell after getting traded to Steelers: ‘Can’t say thank you enough’

After a roller coaster three years with the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields‘ tenure in the Windy City is over.

The 11th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday.

Chicago owns the No. 1 pick and appears likely to select Caleb Williams or another quarterback

It remains unknown what Fields’ status will be in Pittsburgh. Reports say he will back up newly acquired Russell Wilson, but fans on social media have a hard time believing that.

Either way, it’s a new chapter for the 25-year-old, and he posted a farewell on X, formerly Twitter.

“Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise,” he wrote.

“But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with. You all were the reason I attacked each day the way I did. I can’t thank you all enough for what y’all have meant to me over the last 3 years through the ups and downs. I wish each one of you nothing but success. Ready for this next chapter!”

Along with the long message, he posted a graphic with the words “THANK YOU” in yellow font with a black background, the Steelers’ colors.

Fields has shown flashes of talent, becoming one of just three quarterbacks in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in 2022, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson. As a starter, though, Fields owns a 10-28 record.

The Bears will reportedly receive a 2025 sixth-round pick that would become a fourth-rounder if Fields plays in 51% of snaps next season, but that does not seem to be in Pittsburgh’s plans.

Fields is under team control through 2027 as he enters his fourth NFL season, and the Steelers can now give him a fifth-year option and give him the franchise tag twice.

The Steelers traded away Kenny Pickett earlier this week after Pickett wanted a new opportunity following Wilson’s deal. Pickett will now back up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

