Justin Fields traded to Steelers, will back up newly acquired Russell Wilson: reports

The writing was on the wall for a while, but now Justin Fields is reportedly on the move.

The Chicago Bears, owner of the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft, are said to be sending Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The reported deal comes just days after the Steelers already inked nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

Fields had been expected to be moved as soon as the Bears clinched the top selection in the NFL Draft. They acquired the pick via trade last year from the Carolina Panthers, who moved up to the top spot last year to select Bryce Young.

But it became apparent that options were limited as several teams, including the Steelers, went through free agency to pick new quarterbacks.

Reports say Wilson is going to start, and Fields will back him up.

The Bears will reportedly receive a 2025 sixth-round pick that would become a fourth-rounder if Fields plays in 51% of snaps next season, but that does not seem to be in Pittsburgh’s plans.

Fields was the 11th overall selection in 2021 after the Bears traded up from the 20th pick.

This now all but confirms Chicago will take USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears also own the ninth selection in the NFL Draft.

Wilson expressed his desire recently to keep playing for Super Bowl rings following a disaster in Denver. He was benched at the end of the regular season in 2023 amid controversy over an injury guarantee in his contract.

Fields, meanwhile, has shown flashes of talent, becoming one of just three quarterbacks in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in 2022, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson. As a starter, though, Fields owns a 10-28 record.

Fields is under team control through 2027 as he enters his fourth NFL season, and the Steelers can now give him a fifth-year option and give him the franchise tag twice.

The Steelers traded away Kenny Pickett earlier this week after Pickett wanted a new opportunity following Wilson’s deal. Pickett will now back up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

