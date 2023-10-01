Kansas basketball player faces rape charge, dismissed from team

Kansas Jayhawks guard Arterio Morris was dismissed from the men’s basketball program Friday after he was charged with one count of rape.

Morris was arrested after an incident in McCarthy Hall, which houses the men’s basketball team and others near Allen Fieldhouse.

He was booked in Douglas County, and his bond was set at $75,000.

A criminal complaint alleged a sexual assault involving an 18-year-old victim occurred Aug. 26. Morris wasn’t named in the report, but he was subsequently suspended from the program.

“We are now aware he has been arrested and charged, and he was dismissed from the program,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

There was no attorney listed for Morris, and he doesn’t have a listed phone number.

Morris transferred to Kansas while he faced a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas. He spent his freshman season playing for the Longhorns. Frisco Police said officers were called to his ex-girlfriend’s house, where she told authorities that he had grabbed her arm, pulled her off a bed and caused an injury to her neck.

Morris, 20, was scheduled to appear at a jury trial next week in that case, but it was canceled when he entered a no contest plea to a Class C charge and was ordered to pay a $362 fine.

Kansas begins the season Nov. 6 against North Carolina Central.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.