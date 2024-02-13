Kansas City braces for possible Taylor Swift appearance at Chiefs’ parade: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift’s attendance at Super Bowl LVIII was one of the biggest unknowns leading up to the big game in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Now, her presence at the Kansas City Chiefs’ parade on Wednesday is the next.

Swift, 34, performed on her “Eras Tour” in Japan the day before the Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Still, she appeared alongside Travis Kelce’s family at Allegiant Stadium to watch the star tight end win his third Super Bowl ring.

The couple celebrated back-to-back Super Bowl titles alongside Kelce’s teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes. Now, many are wondering if the Grammy Award-winning artist will continue the celebrations on Wednesday at the Chiefs’ parade.

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt told KCUR that they are bracing for any possibility when it comes to security measures being taken, as the possibility of Swift’s attendance will surely draw in an even larger crowd.

“That’s gonna be a whole second level of security issues that we have to deal with — the crowds and all that sort of thing,” he told the station. “So we are more than ready. We have no concerns with our safety protocols and what we’re doing to make sure that the route will be free of any issues.”

Platt also hinted to the station that they may have told Swift’s team that her presence might be too much for the city’s security to deal with on their own.

“I can’t confirm or deny, but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us.”

Swift’s next show on the tour will be on Friday in Melbourne, Australia, giving the international pop sensation plenty of time to make an appearance in Kansas City.

