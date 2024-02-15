Kansas City teen comforted by Chiefs coach Andy Reid amid chaos of deadly shooting: report

Amid the chaos that ensued after gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, one teen said he was comforted by head coach Andy Reid as he feared the worst of his friend who he was separated from as they tried to run for safety.

Gabe Wallace, a high school sophomore, had attended the victory celebration with his friend, and they were just outside Union Station when they heard gunshots that would ultimately injure 22 people and leave one person dead.

Gabe told The Kansas City Star that he had fallen when trying to climb over a fence, but was eventually ushered inside Union Station where he was met by a comforting Andy Reid.

“Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice,” Gabe told the outlet.

“… He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything.”

The Kansas City teen said Reid eventually “left to check on other people,” and eventually Gabe was reunited with his friend.

The gunfire erupted around 2 p.m. local time near the Union Station parking garage as more than 800 police officers were in the area, authorities said. Of the 22 victims, 11 were children and are expected to recover. At least one weapon was also recovered by police.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that several Chiefs players helped in “calming panicked kids down.” He added that Trey Smith gave one child his WWE title belt he was wearing throughout the parade and “sat with him [until] he calmed down.”

The Chiefs released a statement shortly after the shooting confirming that all players, coaches and staff were “safe and accounted for.”

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the statement began.

