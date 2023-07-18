Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson calls Michigan ‘fake Midwest’ after transfer

Hunter Dickinson transferred from Michigan to Kansas during the college basketball offseason after three seasons with the Wolverines.

Dickinson appeared to be fully embracing the culture at the University of Kansas as he gets ready to try to make an impact with the Jayhawks. He recently appeared on the “Rock Chalk Unplugged” podcast and took a shot at how Midwest the state of Michigan was compared to Kansas.

“Just walking around, the people are super, super welcoming,” Dickinson said. “Super nice. Definitely get those Midwest vibes. I think Michigan, they weren’t as nice. Like, they were nice people but not as nice.

“I feel like Michigan’s like a fake Midwest. Kansas is actually a Midwest town. But you know, I loved my time in Michigan, but the people here at Kansas are especially nice.”

The center later admitted what he thought about the practices when he first started. He said he thought he was in shape going into the start of offseason practices, but the drills showed that he was not.

Dickinson played 34 games for Michigan during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 18.5 points, 9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He was on the 2022-23 Naismith Trophy watch list before the start of the season. The Wolverines finished 18-16 and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas was 28-8 during the season but was bounced in the second round.