Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized after breaking hip in a fall, rep says

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized on Friday night after breaking his hip, according to his representative.

The NBA legend was attending a concert in Los Angeles when he suffered a scary fall, resulting in the injury.

His representative, Deborah Morales, told multiple outlets that he had been taken to a hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s unknown what concert Abdul-Jabbar attended, but Morales said he would be undergoing surgery.

Morales added that the Hall of Famer was “deeply appreciative” of the help he received from the Los Angeles Fire Department and the “amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of [him].”

Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on April 5, 1984.

STEPHEN A. SMITH, STEVE KERR EXCHANGE VERBAL JABS AFTER ESPN HOST SHARES DOUBTS ON STEPHEN CURRY’S LEADERSHIP

He won six MVP Awards, the most by any player, during his illustrious career. He also won six NBA titles, was a 19-time All-Star, and a 10-time All-NBA First Team nod.

His No. 33 is retired by both the Bucks and Lakers, and he also won three NCAA titles at UCLA. He was the first overall pick in the 1969 NBA Draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his career, he averaged 24.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. His 38,387 points now rank second all-time, as LeBron James surpassed him last season.