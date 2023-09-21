Kareem Hunt returns to the Browns, signs one-year deal following Nick Chubb’s season-ending knee injury

Ohio native Kareem Hunt will once again be toting the rock for the Cleveland Browns.

According to a report for NFL Media, the veteran running back agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract. The Browns have since confirmed Hunt was signed.

The move to bring back Hunt comes just a couple of days after star running back Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury that brought his season to an abrupt end.

On Wednesday, the Browns made another roster move by placing Chubb was on injured reserve.

Hunt appeared in 17 games with the Browns last season, running for 468 yards. He spent the offseason as a free agent despite appearing to draw interest from multiple teams.

The Pro Bowl running back was productive over the past two seasons. But given the state of running backs’ market value, he was not able to land a deal — until this week.

Hunt had somewhat of a turbulent 2022 campaign with the Browns. An apparent disagreement over how the running back was used in games eventually led to Hunt requesting a trade. But the injury to Chubb seemed to have changed the Browns’ and Hunt’s mindset as it related to a reunion.

Second-year running back Jerome Ford played well when he was thrust into action Monday night against the Steelers following Chubb’s injury.

Ford ended the game with 106 yards on 16 carries, but the majority of those yards came on a 69-yard carry.

The Browns also recently added Pierre Strong to their running back depth chart. Aside from the running game, the team will also have to get quarterback Deshaun Watson on track if it wants to keep its postseason hopes alive.

Earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Hunt will likely handle the majority of the running back duties for the team’s Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans.