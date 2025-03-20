Karoline Leavitt vows Trump will keep males out of girls locker rooms amid Illinois school controversy

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the ongoing national battle over transgender inclusion in girls sports and locker rooms Wednesday.

Leavitt was asked about a situation in Deerfield, Illinois, involving a mother who alleged last week that her daughter was forced to change in front of a transgender student in a locker room. The mother, Nicole Georgas, says she filed a complaint with the Department of Justice over the situation involving Deerfield Public Schools.

Leavitt did not address Georgas’ situation specifically, but vowed that President Donald Trump will tackle the issue at large.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The president has made it incredibly clear that it is the policy of this administration that there are only two genders, male and female,” Leavitt said. “And we are not going to tolerate such behavior by men pretending to be women. The president will continue to strongly stand for the rights of women and girls, not just in sports and on athletic fields, but also private spaces like locker rooms and bathrooms.”

Georgas revealed the complaint during a Board of Education meeting for Deerfield Public School District 109 last week, claiming that the incident took place last month after her daughter refused to change into her uniform during physical education because a biological male student had been present at the time.

“The girls want their locker rooms and bathrooms back. They want their privacy back. This is why I’m here tonight. My 13-year-old daughter’s well-being, mental health and privacy are at stake,” Georgas said during her speech at the board meeting on Thursday.

HHS’ CIVIL RIGHTS OFFICE FINDS MAINE IN VIOLATION OF TITLE IX FOR ALLOWING BIOLOGICAL MALES IN WOMEN’S SPORTS

Meanwhile, a Democrat politician has minimized the issue.

During an Illinois General Assembly session Tuesday, Illinois Democrat state representative Bob Morgan suggested the girls who alleged they had been forced to change with a transgender student in a locker room had lied about the situation.

Morgan, who represents Deerfield, addressed the issue in response to it being brought up by Republican state representative Adam Neimerg, who brought up the allegations by Georgas.

“I’m really proud of my community who stood up for those who need to be defended and protected, making sure we have great schools, which we do by the way. We have incredible, incredible schools, incredible families, an incredible community that has come together to deal with this situation. Because it’s a lie!” Morgan said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Deerfield Public Schools District 109 said that no student is required to change in front of others in the locker room and added that the school’s policies align with state law.

“District 109 is committed to providing a learning environment where all students and staff are respected and supported. Our policies and procedures, including student use of locker rooms, align with state laws, the Illinois School Code, and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) guidance. No student is required to change into a gym uniform for physical education class in front of others in locker rooms. All students in the middle schools have multiple options to change in a private location if they wish.”

Fox News Digital’s Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.