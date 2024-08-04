Katie Ledecky wins Olympic gold in women’s 800m freestyle for historic fourth straight title

American swimming superstar Katie Ledecky has successfully defended her title in the women’s 800-meter freestyle for the fourth straight time in the Olympics, out-pacing Ariarne Titmus of Australia to win gold in Saturday’s final.

Ledecky, who owns both the Olympic record and the world record, completed the race in 8:11.04 – more than a second ahead of Titmus.

The win gave Ledecky her fourth straight gold in the event, making her just the second swimmer to win an event at four straight Summer Games and the first woman to ever do it. She joins fellow American Michael Phelps, who won four straight in the men’s 200-meter individual medley.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 27-year-old swimmer also became just the sixth Olympian to win nine gold medals.

The 800-meter freestyle is the event that put Ledecky on the map. She won her first Olympic gold medal in this event in her debut at the 2012 Summer Games in London. She hasn’t lost it since, and currently owns 29 of the top 30 times in that event.

KATIE LEDECKY WINS RECORD-BREAKING 13TH OLYMPIC MEDAL IN WOMEN’S 4X200M FREESTYLE RELAY

She’s also made a name for herself as one of the best-long distance swimmers. She unsurprisingly won gold in the women’s 1500-meter freestyle earlier in the week to tie Jenny Thompson for the most Olympic gold medals in women’s swimming history.

Ledecky quickly broke that tie, winning a historic 13th medal (silver) in the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ledecky ranks second all-time for the most Olympic medals of any athlete in any sport, with 14 after Saturday’s final.

Only one person has more – Phelps, with 28 total, including 23 Olympic gold medals.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.