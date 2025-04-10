Keegan Bradley’s ace, special father-son moment highlights beloved Masters Par 3 Contest

Keegan Bradley traveled to Augusta National Golf Club as the reigning America’s Ryder Cup captain.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old participated in one of the historic course’s annual traditions — the Masters Par 3 Contest. The contest, which dates back to 1960, offers golf pros the opportunity to participate in a lighthearted session shortly before the real competition tees off.

Past Masters champions are also invited to play on a nine-hole course. Participants often include their caddies, relatives, and children to play alongside them on the shortened course.

Bradley had his two young sons with him this year. The trio enjoyed a special father-son moment when he made a hole-in-one. A few near misses early on couldn’t keep Bradley off track, as he made the contest’s first ace on Hole 6 on Wednesday.

Bradley’s mustache also returned just in time for the first major tournament of the season.

Bradley jokingly suggested the facial hairstyle could bring him good luck.

“I shaved it off and I played two weeks and did not play well at all, so I had to bring it back,” he said in jest during the broadcast of the contest.

Bradley’s best finish at Augusta National happened last year and in 2015 when he tied for 22nd.

The Par 3 Contest has produced 112 holes-in-one over the past 65 years. Last year, five participants made an ace. Sam Snead won the inaugural Par 3 contest in 1960.

Fan support for Bradley has seemed to be steadily rising recently. Although he is the current Ryder Cup captain, he was snubbed in 2023. His reaction to being rebuffed was chronicled on the Netflix docuseries “Full Swing.” Bradley’s handling of the situation helped make him one of the most beloved golfers on the PGA Tour.

The first round of the 89th edition of the Masters begins on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

