Keith Olbermann supports USA Today columnist after WNBPA’s statement: ‘You should close your union’

A USA Today columnist is getting support from one of her colleagues after the Women’s National Basketball Players’ Association issued a scathing statement about her.

Last week, the WNBPA called out Christine Brennan, saying she fueled “racist, homophobic and misogynistic vitriol” online following an interview with Connecticut Sun guard Dijonai Carrington.

Brennan asked Carrington if she intended to hit Caitlin Clark in the eye during a playoff series and then asked if she was laughing about it afterward.

Carrington, 26, shared a screenshot of an offensive email she received on her social media prior to Game 2 of the Sun’s first-round playoff series against the Indiana Fever. The email directed a racial slur and threats at Carrington.

“To unprofessional members of the media like Christine Brennan: You are not fooling anyone. That so-called interview in the name of journalism was a blatant attempt to bait a professional athlete into participating in a narrative that is false and designed to fuel racist, homophobic, and misogynistic vitriol on social media. You cannot hide behind your tenure,” the association said in its statement.

That statement was a bad move by the association, former ESPN host Keith Olbermann said.

“Congratulations. You’ve just attacked one of the women who paved the way to make a WNBA possible,” Olbermann wrote in an X post.

“If you think [Brennan] has any agenda besides supporting and covering women’s sports, you should close your union and suspend WNBA play until you read in on what SHE fought to get where she is. The ‘unprofessional’ ones here are the leaders of your organization. You owe Chris Brennan an unreserved apology for slandering her.”

Brennan thanked Olbermann in her own post.

The statement went on to accuse Brennan of “abus[ing] your privileges,” adding she does “not deserve the credentials issued to you.” The union also called on USA Today to take action.

USA Today also defended its employee.

“Journalists ask questions and seek truth. At USA Today, our mission is to report in an unbiased manner,” the company wrote. “We reject the notion that the interview perpetuated any narrative other than to get the player’s perspective directly. Christine Brennan is well regarded as an advocate for women and athletes, but first and foremost, she’s a journalist.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

