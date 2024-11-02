Kelly Stafford admits having ‘jealousy issues’ with Taylor Swift’s NFL popularity

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is apparently a big fan of Taylor Swift despite comments she made about the pop star earlier this year.

During Thursday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After,” Stafford addressed speculation she had an issue with Swift, who is dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

The issue seemed to stem from comments she made in May on her podcast, venting her frustration about the attention the couple received last season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t know if I want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage,” she said at the time, via the New York Post.

But Kelly and her family recently attended The Eras Tour in New Orleans, prompting her to clear the air.

“I have never once said that I don’t like Taylor Swift, ever. But I will say I kind of got tired of the Chiefs’ coverage of it, actually, the NFL’s coverage of this budding relationship last year. And can she do anything about that? No, she can’t. You know what, it was a good business decision for the NFL, but I almost felt like it was outshining the games, and I think that’s what bothered me,” she said Thursday.

KELLY STAFFORD RIPS NFL FANS FOR CHEERING DURING PLAYER INJURIES: ‘THIS IS THEIR LIVELIHOOD’

“I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all this attention and, all of a sudden, the football game was the sideshow. So, yeah, maybe I let jealousy get the best of me.”

Kelly acknowledged being a longtime Swift fan, adding she always admired how “positive” her music is. When she reflected on her previous remarks, Kelly said it stemmed from her “jealousy issues.”

“I was like, why did it come off that way? Or why was I feeling that way? And it really was. I had some jealousy issues of the fact that she all of a sudden became the main show in NFL football – or their relationship. And I watch my husband work his a– off, and I watch all these guys who play for the league work their a–es off. And, all of a sudden, they’re like the sideshow. So, that’s where that kind of came from.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In hindsight, Kelly praised the NFL’s focus on Swift and its effect on drawing in a larger audience, one her daughters could relate to.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.