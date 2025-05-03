Kelly Stafford weighs in on Jordon Hudson-Bill Belichick relationship amid scrutiny: ‘Fair game’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, after Hudson received backlash for interrupting a recent interview with the coach after a question about their relationship was asked.

Stafford discussed the incident on the latest episode of her podcast, “The Morning After,” where her co-host called the interruption “unacceptable.” Stafford agreed.

While admitting that neither Hudson nor Belichick should have to answer personal questions if they choose not to, Stafford pointed out that Hudson’s activity on social media makes questions about their personal life “fair game.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“You never really saw him much in the social media platform stuff, and now he’s everywhere with her. Right? I do think there is a little bit of responsibility in knowing that – for her – knowing that questions are going to be asked, because they are so public with their relationship.”

“I think it’s fair game both ways, in a way,” Stafford continued. “If she doesn’t want to talk about it, then they don’t have to talk about it.”

Hudson’s social media account has several photos of Belichick that rival the persona the legendary coach built for himself over the years on the football field.

JORDON HUDSON’S FORMER CLASSMATE ‘UNSURPRISED’ BY ‘CONTROLLING TENDENCIES’ OVER BILL BELICHICK

In October, Hudson posted a photo of the couple on a beach. Belichick was dressed as a fisherman, and Hudson as a mermaid. In March, she shared a video of the couple appearing to practice yoga on the beach. She also posted for Belichick’s 73rd birthday last month, calling him her “twin flame.”

But it was Belichick’s interview with “CBS News Sunday Morning” over the weekend to promote his new book that captured the most headlines. Hudson interrupted the interview to shut down a question about how the couple had met, and according to reports, she interrupted several times and even stormed off at one point, delaying the interview by around 30 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Belichick released a statement saying he was “surprised” about getting the questions about his relationship and that when Hudson had stepped in, she had been doing her job. He went on to accuse CBS of creating a “false narrative” with so-called “selectively edited clips.”

CBS responded, disagreeing with Belichick’s version of events.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” the company said. “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”