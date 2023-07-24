Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback, clears the air on health rumors: ‘I do not have cancer’

Kelly Stafford took to social media on Monday to dismiss reports that speculated she may have cancer after she opened up on her podcast last week about her recent health issues.

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford posted a picture to her Instagram with the text, “I do not have cancer,” after some reports misrepresented recent comments she made about her health.

“There is a bunch circulating right now and [I] want to reiterate that I DO NOT HAVE CANCER,” the caption read. “If journalists actually took time to check facts these days, they would know this.”

“I’m infuriated. Most [of] the time I wouldn’t care what people wrote because it didn’t matter.

“THIS MATTERS. This matters because it takes away from the people who are fighting this horrible disease… fighting to live another day, fighting to be there with the ones they love, fighting 24/7. So PLEASE send your prayers to them. I will reiterate it again, I do not have cancer and I have never had cancer.”

“I’m so sorry again for the ones who are fighting. And to you so called journalists out there, be better. And stop using me as click bait because NFL camp is starting back.”

During last week’s episode of “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” she opened up about her recent health issues and shared her frustrations with not yet knowing her exact diagnosis. Stafford said she underwent a number of tests after ongoing issues with her menstrual cycle.

“I have been very sick, I don’t want to scare people.”

She said one of the tests raised concerns about her thyroid, which caused her to think the worst. But, she noted, “We don’t think it’s anything.”

“They told me that they found things on my thyroid which scared the s— out of me,” an emotional Stafford recalled. “We don’t think it’s anything, so it’s not a big deal but it scared the f— out of me.”

She went on to explain that she then began feeling a new “awful” pain in her back and stomach, which caused her again to think the worst.

“And in the back of my mind I’m thinking ‘I have f—ing cancer.’ That’s where my mind goes right now.”

Stafford did say in the podcast that “there’s no cancer or anything like that.”

She also shared a screenshot of one of the reports to her Instagram stories which indicated she said she “might have cancer again,” but Stafford said she’s never been diagnosed with cancer before.

“This is part of the reason I don’t wanna share my life.. People take it and use it as click bait,” she wrote. “I said I did not have cancer, but was terrified of the possibility considering what I had been feeling… But REITERATED SEVERAL TIMES that it was ruled out. Also I never had cancer before.”

Stafford underwent brain surgery in 2019 in order to remove a tumor. She was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma, which according to the Mayo Clinic is a noncancerous tumor that develops on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain.

Stafford said in her podcast that they still don’t know the root of her pain, which appeared to stem from gastrointestinal issues. She said she will still undergo further testing.