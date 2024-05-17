Kelly Stafford, wife of Super Bowl champion QB, takes issue with Harrison Butker’s commencement speech

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, offered her response to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech on Thursday.

Stafford took issue with Butker’s words toward women at Benedictine College who were about to graduate, as well as his remarks on IVF and “dangerous gender ideologies.” She spoke out about it on the Instagram Stories of her podcast, “The Morning After.”

“I just want to point out a few things. It is a choice. It is a woman’s choice whether she is just a mom. It is a woman’s choice whether she decides to be a career woman,” she said. “It is a woman’s choice if she decides to do both and balance and do all that. And I think for someone to get up at a commencement speech and tell women who have been working their butts off for four years, possibly paying their way and are now in debt and they’re gonna need a career that their biggest success story will be being a mom and a wife and don’t get me wrong, that might be. But it’s their choice whether they do that or not.

“To tell them they have been ‘diabolically lied to,’ you know, in a world where it’s tough. I feel like we constantly tear each other down. I feel like to build each other up to build men and women up, not tear either down because, you know what, there’s some bright a— women that can change this world. And to tell them that they don’t really belong in the workplace …”

Stafford said that Butker’s remarks on IVF “really hit home.” The Chiefs kicker said “Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder,” before hitting President Biden over his stance on abortion despite being a Catholic.

“Not only that, but the IVF really hit home to me, saying that, we are playing God by using IVF. I believe that God put IVF on this Earth as a miracle,” Stafford said..” And that some of us, yeah, we have trouble getting pregnant. Maybe we were putting things in our bodies that we didn’t know were going got do this to us. And to further – I’m a damn good mom. And I’m going to do my best to raise my kids to make this world a better place. know a lot of moms that used IVF and surrogacy that are doing the same – raising their kids the right way. So, we deserve kids.

“So, to kind of end it, passing judgment on gay people … I feel like as Christians, it’s our job to, one, not pass judgment, but also to just lift each other up because at the end of the day, we don’t decide. I also want to say, at the end of the day, the choice you make, you have to live with. So, make sure you’re making a choice for you and not because other people are telling you where you belong.”

Stafford added more in a separate Instagram post.

“Building men up and not tearing them down is important,” she wrote. “Building women up and not tearing them down is important. Everyone has a choice of what they want his/her life to look like.. it’s not up to anyone else or society. The more society tells women where they belong, the more imposter syndrome starts to creep in, that they don’t belong because that’s what society is telling them.

“I’m happy and I thrive at home with being the homemaker, but that’s not everyone woman’s story nor should it have to be. Some women choose not to stay home and some women don’t have the luxury to choose. We all might not agree on everything, but I think we all want the same end goal, a better world for our kids. I think supporting and encouraging women and men in whatever roles they choose is a great first step towards that goal.”

