Kelvin Banks Jr’s baby spits up after Saints select offensive lineman in NFL Draft

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New Orleans Saints decided to pass on selecting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft and decided to take offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas.

Broadcasts from the NFL Network and ESPN showed an emotional Banks as he hugged his family members around him and put on a Saints hat. Banks’ dream of being an NFL player was finally realized, and the real work now began to protect whoever will start at quarterback in 2025.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NFL fans who tuned in to watch the draft saw Banks involved in a viral moment that really had nothing to do with him. Banks’ son was sitting on his mother’s lap and went on a ride as everyone cheered for his father.

The baby was seen spitting up all over himself afterward.

Banks and his partner, Demetria, announced they were about to welcome a child in November. Now, Banks will get a jumpstart on his career in New Orleans.

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN’T-MISS MOMENTS

The Saints could really use another strong player on the offensive line as the team has struggled on offense over the last couple of seasons. Staying healthy has been a main issue for some of the team’s key players.

New Orleans started the 2024 season with blowout wins over the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys but then suffered seven straight losses. It ended with Dennis Allen’s dismissal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Banks will join a team with Kellen Moore as the head coach. Moore is fresh off a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles.