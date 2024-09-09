Kendrick Lamar headlines Super Bowl LIX’s halftime show

Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX’s halftime show in New Orleans in February.

The NFL and Apple Music made the announcement hours before the league’s first full slate of Sunday games for the 2024 season got underway.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one,” Lamar said in a news release.

Lamar is considered one of the greatest hip-hop acts of all time, and he solidified that during the summer in a rap feud with Drake. But the back-and-forth between this generation’s top rappers is only the tip of the iceberg for Lamar’s discography.

He’s accumulated 17 Grammy Award wins and became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his album “DAMN.” His last album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” was released in 2022.

Lamar’s “Not Like Us” spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, called Lamar a “once-in-a-generation” artist and performer.

“His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision,” Jay-Z said. “He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Super Bowl LIX will take place Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome – the home of the New Orleans Saints.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

