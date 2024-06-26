Kendrick Perkins calls Brian Scalabrine ‘coward’ after former teammate claims he’s banned from Celtics parade

Two former Boston Celtics teammates, who were a part of the last team to win an NBA title prior to this year’s champions, are in an ugly feud that’s unfolding in front of all fans.

Brian Scalabrine and Kendrick Perkins were both part of the 2008 Celtics team that hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

However, Scalabrine claims Perkins was purposefully not invited to this year’s celebration with the team.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” Scalabrine said on his SiriusXM show after being asked if Perkins was invited to this year’s celebration in Boston after the Celtics took care of the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

“Big scarlet letter. … It’s not really an open-arms thing with Kendrick Perkins.”

Perkins caught wind of what Scalabrine said about him, and he aired out his thoughts on Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” show on Monday.

“Right now, I feel like Scal is a coward,” Perkins said. “If you go publicly to say something like that, and I reach out to you privately, at least call me back.”

Perkins went on to say that he wasn’t the only player from ’08 missing on the duck boat.

“Was I the only 2008 member missing from the duck boat? No, I wasn’t,” he stated. “[Eddie] House, my guy, he was there. Leon Powe, great friend of mine as well, he was there. Scal was there and Paul [Pierce] was there. There was still 11 other guys missing. And to be honest with you, if I would’ve got an invite, which I didn’t — I didn’t know we was supposed to — but anyway, nine times out of 10, I would’ve turned it down.”

Perkins added that declining a potential invite has nothing to do with Boston or the Celtics.

“That’s not our moment. That’s 2024’s moment,” Perkins said. “Let those guys have their moment.”

Perkins claims Scalabrine told him he would call back after previously missing a call from the big man, however, it has not come to fruition.

“When I call you and you don’t pick up, and then you tell me you’ll call me later and you don’t want to have a grown-man conversation about it, and you always pick up any other time, I got a problem with that.

“Right now, I feel like you’re ducking me.”

Scalabrine and Perkins played together from 2005-10 with the Celtics, and after their careers ended, they both went into media. Scalabrine is an analyst for Celtics games, and Perkins covers the NBA nationally with ESPN.

