Kenny Pickett finds George Pickens to give Steelers crucial touchdown in improbable win

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens hardly ever disappoint when they match up against each other and Sunday’s game was no exception.

The Steelers trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter and needed some offensive help to really get the lead. The offense did find its spark, but it was due to defensive and special teams might.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Ravens were forced to punt with 11:12 remaining in the game and Miles Killebrew came over and blocked the kick. The ball was nearly recovered in the end zone, but it went out the back for a safety. Pittsburgh cut the lead to five points. On their next drive, they settled for a field goal.

Baltimore punted the ball away, but it was fumbled on the return and the Ravens recovered. Lamar Jackson tried to find his wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to increase the lead but Joey Porter Jr. made the critical interception to keep hope alive for the Steelers.

Eight plays later, Kenny Pickett found a streaking George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown pass. Pittsburgh took the lead, 14-10. Pittsburgh won the game 17-10.

PANTHERS’ CHANDLER ZAVALA HOSPITALIZED AFTER SUFFERING SCARY NECK INJURY VS LIONS

T.J. Watt recovered a Jackson fumble on the Ravens’ final drive and ultimately sealed the game.

Pickett finished the game 18-of-32 with 224 passing yards and the touchdown pass. Pickens led the Steelers with six catches for 130 yards and a score.

Watt finished the game with two sacks on Jackson. The Ravens star was sacked four times in the loss. He had 236 passing yards. Justice Hill had the long touchdown for the Ravens.

Zay Flowers had five catches on 11 targets for 73 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh moved to 3-2 on the year. Baltimore fell to 3-2.