Kenny Pickett’s wife ‘excited and grateful’ after QB traded to Eagles

Amy Pickett, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, reacted to her husband getting traded to the NFC East team from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

She shared an Instagram post from the Eagles, who announced the trade.

“Could not be more excited and grateful!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Skoooooo Birds!!”

She added, “Looking forward to our next chapter. All love.”

The quarterback also thanked Steelers fans for embracing him over the last two seasons. Pittsburgh made the move after signing Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

“Thank you, Pittsburgh! I came to this city 7 years ago and my life changed forever. Grateful for all of the amazing people I was fortunate enough to cross paths with, and for all of those who supported me along the way,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“I made life-long friendships and relationships that I will always cherish. Now, I am honored and excited for the next opportunity in my career – being able to play for the team that helped me find my love for the game as a kid. Go Birds!!”

Pickett had 4,474 passing yards with 13 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He was 14-10 in 24 starts.

Pittsburgh selected him No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh.

