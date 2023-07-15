Kentucky basketball team practices at Drake’s Toronto mansion during Canada stay

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team didn’t have much difficulty finding practice arrangements while in Canada.

The team is in Canada for the 2023 GLOBL JAMshowcase tournament as the representative for the United States. Luckily for them, one of their biggest fans is a Canadian resident.

Rapper Drake slid the keys to his mansion under the rug and let the Wildcats practice and spend a day in his Toronto home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Drake has long supported the Wildcats, rapping in 2015’s “Scholarship’s that he “rock[s] Kentucky blue.” He even took part in a warmup session with the team in 2014, famously air-balling a three-pointer.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, and John Calipari have long had a friendship, and with Drizzy on the road for his “It’s All A Blur” tour, he invited the team to keep his mansion occupied.

So, the team had a full out practice at Drake’s basketball court, where he operates his own pick-up league.

After practice, it was time to vedge out.

Calipari recorded a video of himself and his players by the pool while rocking an October’s Very Own (OVO) polo, Drake’s record label, with Migos’ “Having Our Way,” which features Drake, blaring in the background.

“Thanks to my friend @Drake for opening his home to our team today!!” Calipari tweeted.

Drake’s relationship with the school, though, has cost the Cats in the past, though.

The rapper received a cease-and-desist letter from the university in 2015, after he took a photo with a recruit. The school was also handed a violation after he posed for a photo with Tyler Ulis that same year, who was academically intelligible and unable to participate in team events when the shot was taken.

So, hopefully for Kentucky’s case, this isn’t any type of special treatment — Drake’s net worth is estimated to be around $250 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kentucky lost to the third-seeded Kansas State Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament this past March.