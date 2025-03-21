Kentucky coach Mark Pope makes good on promise to help cover fans’ gas money for trip to NCAA tournament game

Although Kentucky head coach Mark Pope seemed to instantly regret his recent vow to help fund fan travel to the Wildcats’ first round game in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, he still made good on the promise.

Kentucky is scheduled to play Troy in Milwaukee in the first round on Friday. During a recent edition of his call-in radio show, Pope volunteered to help cover fuel costs for Kentucky fans who were willing to drive from Lexington, Kentucky to Wisconsin.

“It’s only a 7-hour drive, so if you’re having trouble with gas money, hit me up. Let’s get all of (Big Blue Nation) BBN out there,” Pope said on Monday. “I’m not gonna tell you how to hit me up, because I’m nervous about how many people are about to hit me up. I had this ridiculous notion one night after a game to buy everybody that was left in the arena ice cream. It cost me a little bit more than I anticipated, but it’s all in the family, baby. It’s family. Let’s go.”

Pope later shared a message from a Kentucky student named Jack who requested money for gas, and possibly a ticket to the game. The student said he traveled to Florida for spring break, but promised he would be able to arrive in Milwaukee in time for tip off.

“It just went from gas money to a ticket!” Pope responded. “Listen, Jack, here’s the deal. I’m gonna try and hit you back, man. I’m doing my best, okay? I love it. BBN, man, it is the greatest blessing in the world to be able to be a part of BBN. There’s nowhere like it. I love it.”

Screenshots later surfaced on social media, showing an email exchange between Pope’s executive assistant and the student.

The email featured some parameters, including verification that the traveling party did not include any high school-aged individuals. The message also asked for Venmo information.

“Hi Jack! Coach Pope would love to take care of your gas money! For this to happen, we would need you to send us proof that you have tickets to the game! At that point, we can send you the flat rate gas money,” the email read. “Please verify that there is no one in your party that is within the recruitable age (9th-12th grade).”

Another email offered the student a gift card.

“We will have a $100 Visa gift card here at our office for you to pick up. Let me know what day and time you will be able to come get it,” the follow-up email read.

Pope coached Kentucky to a 22-11 regular season record during his first year at the helm.

