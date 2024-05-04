Kentucky Derby 2024: What to know about the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday at the storied Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky.

Traditionally held on the first Saturday in May, the Derby marks the first leg of the Triple Crown. The 20-horse field features only three-year-olds running the 1 ¼-mile stampede for a chance to compete for their share of the $5 million purse.

Notably absent from this year’s race will be Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who’s two-year ban was extended through 2024, making this the third Kentucky Derby in which a Baffert-trained horse will not be competing.

A six-time winner at the Derby, Baffert was banned after 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was stripped of the title following a failed post-race drug test.

Here’s what else you need to know about the gates drop at Churchill Downs.

Who is racing and what are the betting odds?

Dornoch (Luis Saez) 21-1Sierra Leone (Tyler Gafflione) 5-1Mystik Dan (Brian Hernandez, Jr.) 15-1Catching Freedom (Flavien Prat) 8-1Catalytic (Jose Ortiz) 34-1Just Steel (Keith Asmussen) 25-1Honor Marie (Ben Curtis) 12-1Just a Touch (TBD) 11-1T O Password (Kimura Kazushi) 49-1Forever Young (Ryusei Sakai) 6-1Track Phantom (Joel Rosario) 40-1West Saratoga (Jesus Castanon) 26-1Endlessly (Umberto Rispoli) 46-1Domestic Product (Irad Ortiz, Jr.) 29-1Grand Mo The First (Emisael Jaramillo) 45-1Fierceness (John Velazquez) 3-1Stronghold (Antonio Fresu) 32-1Resilience (Junior Alvarado) 28-1Society Man (Frankie Dettori) 49-1Epic Ride (Adam Beschizza) 47-1

Who are the favorites to win?

Fierceness, the Todd Pletcher-trained colt, is the 3-1 favorite to win. Fierceness won the Florida Derby by 13 1/2 lengths in his last race.

How to watch?

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KentuckyWhen: May 4, 2024Projected Post Time: 6:57 p.m. ESTTV: NBCPurse: $5 million

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

