Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen suffers ‘medical episode’

Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Liam Coen was hospitalized Sunday due to a “medical episode” at the school’s football offices.

The Wildcats defeated Eastern Kentucky on Saturday behind Devin Leary and Ray Davis. It is unclear what triggered the health incident. The school said he was in “good condition” at a hospital was expected to be released on Monday.

On Monday, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said the prognosis for Coen was “good.”

“It’s been a challenging day or so for us,” Stoops said, via On3 Sports. “We will continue to push forward as always. I think the prognosis of things looks good with the people in our office and that will be back in our office. I’ll leave it at that on that subject.”

The Wildcats will play Akron this coming weekend. Stoops expressed optimism about the game plan.

“We’ll be fine. We’ve got it under control,” Stoops said. “We’ve worked extremely hard after a challenging day. We had a good work night. Got some things in place and we will move forward and get corrections made from this past game.”

Coen re-joined the Wildcats’ staff after spending the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams as the offensive coordinator. He was Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021 and before that was in the Rams’ organization from 2018 to 2020.

He has served on other coaching staffs at Brown, Rhode Island, UMass and Maine.