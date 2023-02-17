Kevin Durant shares heartfelt message about Nets in first comments since leaving Brooklyn

Kevin Durant may have requested a trade out of Brooklyn, but he definitely does not take his time there for granted.

In his introductory press conference with the Phoenix Suns, Durant was emotional in discussing his four years in the New York borough.

A reporter asked Durant about his time with the Nets, which was met with boos from fans. The Durant/Kyrie Irving era will go down as one of the biggest failures in NBA history, but Durant says his time there will always have a special place in his heart.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It was a lot of ups and downs, but I love the grind. Everybody in Brooklyn loves the grind, too. I built a family over there,” Durant said. “They’re gonna always be a part of my journey. We didn’t accomplish what we wanted to accomplish as far as winning a championship, but I enjoy the grind. And everybody there, we tried our hardest every day regardless of what was going on in the media, what was going on with our teammates, everybody that was in that gym, we grinded. I love those guys.”

“I get emotional talking about it because that was a special four years of my career, coming off an Achilles. They helped me through a lot. It was terrible how some stuff went down, but at the end of the day, I love the grind, we all love the grind there in Brooklyn, and I wish them the best going forward. They got a bright future.”

ESPN’S STEPHEN A. SMITH LIKENS CELTICS SUSPENDING COACH IME UDOKA TO POLICE BRUTALITY

Durant and Irving went to the Nets in the offseason before the 2019-20 season, obviously with high expectations that grew even larger when they acquired James Harden.

However, from the start of that season through Irving’s trade to the Mavericks, they played in just 74 games together thanks to injuries and Irving’s constant leaves of absences. Harden played with the duo in just 16 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Nets traded Durant for Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and four first-round picks.