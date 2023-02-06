Kevin Jonas reveals the measures he and brothers took to ensure they saw Giants win Super Bowl XLII

Kevin Jonas, like most New York Giants diehards, found optimism in the 2022 season. The team made the playoffs behind little to no expectations and appeared to have built a foundation for the future.

Though it is unclear whether Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley – two pillars of the organization over the last five years – will be back with the team in 2023, Jonas told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he was happy with the way the season turned out.

“We are Giants fans,” Jonas said of him and his famous family. “We are really happy with the team this year. I think they surprised everybody. Danny Dimes just did his thing and of course, our boy Saquon. It was great.”

The Teaneck, New Jersey, native explained to Fox News Digital that his Giants fandom runs deep.

The Giants were massive underdogs when they took on the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium – ironically where Super Bowl LVII is going to be held on Feb. 12, though it is now known as State Farm Stadium. He said the Jonas Brothers had a concert that day and made sure to make it a matin?e so they could get a chance to watch New York deliver the Patriots one giant loss. He added that was when his now wife, Danielle, knew the Giants meant a lot to him.

“One of our favorite memories is that Super Bowl, you know the infamous catch on the helmet,” Jonas told Fox News Digital. “We had a concert that night in California and we had a show and we moved the time of the show to make it a matin?e on Super Bowl Sunday so we can watch the game because of the Giants. And we turned our stage into screens and we had it as our football set up. So it was great. I think in that moment she knew how important it was to us.”

Next week, Jonas will get to watch his friend Patrick Mahomes take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an attempt to win his second Super Bowl ring. Mahomes is entering the game banged up as he dealt with a high-ankle sprain in the AFC Championship. He still managed to help the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals and get back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons.

The Jonas Brothers rocker was sure Mahomes would be able to play just fine.

“Yeah!” he said excitedly when asked if he thought Mahomes would be able to create the same magic “If there’s one person who can heal faster than any human possible it’s Pat Mahomes. He’s a gamer. We know this about him. Same with the Eagles, though, they are tough. They’re so good.”

Jonas spoke to Fox News Digital inside State Farm Stadium in what looked like a suite converted into a hotel room. It was just that.

He partnered with Courtyard by Marriott to help give two lucky fans the ultimate Super Bowl experience. Those fans will be able to stay inside the stadium and get a jumpstart on all the Super Bowl preparations. The brand has been partners with the NFL for more than a decade.

Jonas said the two fans do not really know how great they will have it.

“You know what the traffic is like, you know what the lines are like – they’re not gonna have to deal with any of that,” he said. “That is what made me smile. I was like ‘Oh man, they have no idea how good they have it.'”

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will be broadcast on FOX.