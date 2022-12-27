Kid rages after opening signed Bill O’Brien photo on Christmas

One young NFL fan wasn’t too happy when he opened a present to find a certain coach’s autograph on Christmas morning.

After his brother opened an autographed picture of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, this boy found former Houston Texans head coach and current University of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s signature on a picture.

And well, his reaction wasn’t too pleasant. But it did give everyone watching a nice laugh.

“Bill O’Brien’s autograph!” the kid yelled as he made his way into the kitchen and over to the garbage.

There, he threw the picture in the trash and continued to rage.

Now, an autograph of Hopkins compared to O’Brien is a pretty large gap, so the reaction might have been warranted from the young fan.

O’Brien has been out of the NFL since he was fired following an 0-4 start with the Texans during the 2020 season. O’Brien became Houston’s head coach in 2014 after the Texans parted ways with Gary Kubiak. O’Brien would go 52-48 with a 2-4 playoff record until his departure.

Crimson tide head coach Nick Saban brought O’Brien back to college ball in January 2021 when he was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The position opened after Steve Sarkisian became the University of Texas head coach.

O’Brien also famously replaced Joe Paterno at Penn State after his dismissal in 2011. He had to deal with the NCAA sanctions after the Penn State child sex abuse scandal that involved Paterno’s assistant Jerry Sandusky, which was a four-year postseason ban and the loss of 40 scholarships over that same time period.

But O’Brien didn’t last long with the Nittany Lions, as he wanted to get back into the NFL, having coached with the New England Patriots prior to getting the Penn State offer. He may have said he’s not a “one-and-done guy,” but O’Brien left quickly from State College, making way for James Franklin to take over the program.

But, while O’Brien has an extensive history as a coach at both the collegiate and professional level, the autograph is clearly something this fan didn’t want to see under the Christmas tree.