Kirk Cousins, Falcons agree to 4-year deal

Kirk Cousins‘ next chapter in the NFL will be with the Atlanta Falcons, as he’s agreed to become their new starting quarterback, his agent Mike McCartney announced.

Cousins agreed to a four-year deal with the Falcons worth a reported $180 million, with $100 million guaranteed.

Cousins was the top free agent quarterback on the market when the season ended, and there was some hope that he and the Minnesota Vikings could find common ground on a new deal.

But talks with the Falcons clearly intensified and the 35-year-old heads to a new situation in a wide open NFC South division, where he’ll be loaded with dynamic, young talent on offense.

Cousins’ final season in Minnesota did not go as planned, though. He suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, ending his year prematurely. How he returns from such an injury will be interesting to see, but the Falcons clearly believe in what he has to offer with their multi-year commitment.

The Falcons have been searching for the right answer at quarterback for quite some time, especially after their first-round investments in the likes of tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and most recently, running back Bijan Robinson. Falcons fans grew tired of Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinecke last season, with many suggesting more consistent quarterback play would’ve led to a division win.

It’s why the Falcons were among the frontrunners to bring in a new quarterback this season to work under new head coach Raheem Morris and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Cousins will look to get on the same page with his weapons quickly this offseason, and Falcons fans should be excited considering what Cousins has done for the Vikings over the past six seasons.

Cousins was on pace to throw for another 4,000-plus yards in 2023 after doing so in three straight seasons from 2020-22. He had 2,331 yards in eight weeks last season with 18 touchdowns to five interceptions and a 69.5% completion rate. He went 4-4 in his starts.

The Vikings were 13-4 during the regular season in 2022, where Cousins shined with 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns over his 17 games. Minnesota unceremoniously fell to the New York Giants in the wild-card round, though, quickly exiting the NFL playoffs.

With Cousins on the move, the Vikings’ quarterback of the future is up in the air. Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall are the only quarterbacks on the roster, which suggests Minnesota will need to pivot elsewhere to find a quality starter in 2024.

Cousins will be entering his 13th season in the league, where he first began with six seasons in Washington.

