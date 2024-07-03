Klay Thompson’s dad, No. 1 overall pick Mychal, ‘really disappointed’ son didn’t join Lakers

After winning four championships in 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson has a new home.

The 34-year-old has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, ending a historic run.

It was the first time Thompson became a free agent. And despite playing his most games since the 2018-19 season, his 17.9 points per game were his lowest since the 2012-13 campaign.

It was just the second time in his career he shot below 40% from 3-point range. The Mavs, after reaching the NBA Finals this season, feel one of the game’s top shooters can be the missing piece beside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

However, not everyone is happy Thompson chose Dallas, including his father.

Thompson’s dad is 1978 NBA No. 1 overall pick Mychal Thompson, who spent his final five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and has been on their broadcast team for over two decades.

Mychal admitted he was “really disappointed” his son didn’t choose Los Angeles.

“I’m not feeling too much in a congratulatory mood right now. Obviously, it’s Klay’s decision. It’s his life. He’s a grown man,” Mychal said on SiriusXM. “I was hoping — hoping, as you can assess — that he would be a Laker.”

Mychal said he tried to recruit his son to the Lakers until the 11th hour.

“Obviously, that’s the right thing for me to do and the proper thing for me to do. I really believe in this franchise. This franchise has been so good to me and my family, including Klay. … I just thought it seemed like it would be the perfect fit for him to finally come back home.”

Alongside Stephen Curry, Thompson was a part of the “Splash Brothers,” one of the greatest shooting tandems in NBA history, and the hardware speaks for itself.

Curry becomes the longest-tenured player on a team in the league with Thompson moving on.

Thompson’s 2,481 three-pointers made are the sixth most ever. He will never catch Curry, but he should surpass Reggie Miller (fifth with 2,560) and could pass Ray Allen (second, 2,973). Two active players (James Harden and Damian Lillard) are ahead of him.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

