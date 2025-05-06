Knicks erase 20-point deficit, shock Celtics with overtime win in Game 1

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks shocked the Boston Celtics to open up their second-round NBA Playoffs series in thrilling fashion on Monday night.

The Knicks erased a 20-point deficit to force overtime and beat the Celtics, 108-105, in a game where Boston missed a whopping 45 three-point shots.

Jalen Brunson was almost the hero at the buzzer just like Game 6 against the Detroit Pistons in the first round, as Karl-Anthony Towns found him with a sweet pass going toward the basket with just seconds remaining on the fourth-quarter clock.

But Brunson’s floater over Al Horford didn’t have the right amount of finesse, and it rattled off the rim to force overtime instead of collecting the win in regulation.

However, the Knicks used their fourth-quarter momentum, where they outscored the Celtics 25-18, in extra time. OG Anunoby, who had a key three-pointer under two minutes in regulation to aid New York’s effort to force overtime, dunked and nailed his and-one free throw to take a 103-100 lead.

Anunoby matched Brunson’s 29 points on the night, going 10-of-20 from the field, including 6-of-11 from beyond the arc.

The Knicks pushed their lead to six when Mikal Bridges knocked down a 23-foot three-pointer to shock the TD Garden crowd. Jayson Tatum would finally get the Celtics on the board in overtime, but Towns made a tipped shot to keep the lead at six with 1:47 remaining.

Boston started to feel life again after Jaylen Brown finally nailed a three-pointer to get within three points, but the Celtics were unable to force more extra time as Bridges stripped Brown of an inbound pass at the buzzer. Bridges, who played 51 of the 53 total minutes on the clock, was key in stopping Boston in overtime with two blocked shots prior to the steal.

It can’t be overstated how poorly the Celtics were shooting from three-point territory on Monday night – usually a specialty for this group. They were cold from there in the second half, and ultimately finished 35.1% as a team from the field.

Tatum was just 7-of-23 shooting, including 4-of-15 from three. He finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Brown was just 1-of-10 from three, though he went 7-of-20 from the field with 8-of-10 made free throws for 23 points.

More from the Knicks, Towns had 13 rebounds to his 14 points for a double-double, while Josh Hart came up with tremendous rebounding abilities as per usual, finishing with 11 and scoring 14 points. Off the bench, Miles “Deuce” McBride had 11 points.

If this game says anything about this series, then it looks to be shaping out like another classic bout between these storied rivals.

