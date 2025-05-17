Knicks knock off defending NBA champion Celtics to advance to first conference finals in 25 years

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since Bill Clinton’s final year in office.

With a dominant 119-81 Game 6 victory over the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics, the Knicks advanced to the conference finals, igniting New York’s passionate fan base into a blaze of celebration.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Knicks were heavy underdogs going into the series, as the defending champs boasted the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 61-21, 10-games better than the 51-31 Knicks.

But the Knicks took the first two games of the series in Boston, overcoming 20-point deficits late in the second-half both times to transform the outlook of the series.

TIMBERWOLVES BEAT WARRIORS IN GAME 5 TO REACH WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS FOR 2ND STRAIGHT YEAR

The Celtics ended up taking Game 3 in a lopsided 115-93 game, and looked on track to even up the series through the first four quarters of Game 4 with a solid lead. But another furious Knicks comeback, combined with Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffering a torn Achilles, put the Knicks up 3-1 with all the momentum.

Even without Tatum, the Celtics managed to stave off elimination at home in Game 5 with a 127-102 win. But when the series returned to Madison Square Garden, the Celtics appeared outmatched right away, falling into a deep deficit in Game 6 early in the game, as the Knicks led by 27 at halftime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, the Celtics will go home facing uncertainty about next season with Tatum set to face a long recovery process.

The Knicks will face the Indiana Pacers, who they lost to in last year’s conference semifinals, seeking to get back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.